Anthony Voz, of London, designed this concept ashtray which would measure the ash in its base to guesstimate just how many minutes, days, weeks, and years you shave away with every puff. Could be time to pick up that $200 anti-smoking cigarette. Or lose the preachy friends. Just saying. [Imovate IDG via Yanko]
Tar Ashtray Concept Measures Your Dwindling Lifeforce, Smokers
