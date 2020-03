For Hire: one armored personnel carrier. Gloss-white paintjob, champagne-filled smoked-glass fridge, racing green interior, seats eight, plus three crew. The crazy Brits who modded this are just waiting for a jacuzzi and 44 feet of blue neon tubing (remote-controlled, natch). How much for the night?

Between £1600 and £4000 (that's from $3,300 to $8,233), plus the hire of a low-loader. UK only, I fear. [Tank Limousine Hire via Red Ferret]