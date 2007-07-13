Tampon Pan Flute Will Make You Musical, Awkward

You like crafts, don't you? Of course you do. Well, get ready for a fun and educational craft project, my friends. First, get some tampons. Got 'em? OK, now make a flute out of the applicators. Done? Great, now go get yourself forcibly removed from marching band auditions. As the instructional website says, "the hills are alive with the sound of tampons!" Oh, and did I mention there's a video of someone playing "Ode to Joy" on one of these? Because there is. [Tampon Crafts (seriously) via Neatorama]