The United Arab Emirates has just stolen the crown from Taiwan in the tallest building stakes. The Burj Dubai, still under construction, reached 141 stories on Saturday 21/07/07. The structure stands an impressive 512.1m (1,680ft) tall. The Taipei 101, in Taiwan, was the previous titleholder standing at 508m high and resided above the rest of the architectural world since its opening in 2004. The developers of the Burj Dubai, Emaar properties, declined to comment on how tall the completed structure would be.
Tallest Building in The World, Taller Than Most Things
