Sweden Turns Confiscated Booze Into Fuel

DrunkBiking.jpg In Sweden, when they confiscate illicit booze on the border, they don't drink it or pour it down the drain. No, they turn that hooch into fuel for their vehicles. Between this and the bikini team, Sweden is looking like a pretty sweet place to live.

The authorities over there confiscated 185,000 gallons of alcohol at the border last year, and they put it all into a big tank, converted it to usable fuel, and gave it to the vehicles in their public transportation fleet. It's programs like this that get Sweden's percentage of energy usage from renewable sources up to a laudable 25%. That's seriously impressive. Nice work, Sweden.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

