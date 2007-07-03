Sweden Turns Confiscated Booze Into Fuel

In Sweden, when they confiscate illicit booze on the border, they don't drink it or pour it down the drain. No, they turn that hooch into fuel for their vehicles. Between this and the bikini team, Sweden is looking like a pretty sweet place to live.

The authorities over there confiscated 185,000 gallons of alcohol at the border last year, and they put it all into a big tank, converted it to usable fuel, and gave it to the vehicles in their public transportation fleet. It's programs like this that get Sweden's percentage of energy usage from renewable sources up to a laudable 25%. That's seriously impressive. Nice work, Sweden.

MSNBC [via Treehugger]