Surfboard with GPS and Radio

Realizing that surfers were way too cool for their own good, designer Marco Torres has designed a surfboard with the geek built in: GPS and radio. The concept is for separated surfers to locate one another with ease through two-way communication and a large onboard display (that we're guessing could point you to your partner), while keeping riders apprised to changes in currents and weather through constant updates and weather alerts.

Sure, this product is an admitted concept, but there are no technologies here that are beyond our current reach. And the sooner we get surfers installing computers onto their boards, the sooner we destroy a culture dominated by sun-bleached blondes and washboard abs.

