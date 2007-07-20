Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Superbooster USB Wall Plate Gives You USB Anywhere

usb-superbooster-wall-plate-news.jpgInstead of running USB over USB and getting only a few feet of range, Superbooster Wall Plate lets you run USB over Ethernet and up to 150 feet of range. What does this mean to you? It means you can install one of these wall plates in your living room, kitchen or bathroom, and get USB connectivity all over your house (provided you run Ethernet cording through your walls). The setup is a bit pricey at $129 for one transmitter and one receiver, but we're talking USB through your walls here people! [CablestoGo via EverythingUSB]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles