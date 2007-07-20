Superbooster USB Wall Plate Gives You USB Anywhere

Instead of running USB over USB and getting only a few feet of range, Superbooster Wall Plate lets you run USB over Ethernet and up to 150 feet of range. What does this mean to you? It means you can install one of these wall plates in your living room, kitchen or bathroom, and get USB connectivity all over your house (provided you run Ethernet cording through your walls). The setup is a bit pricey at $129 for one transmitter and one receiver, but we're talking USB through your walls here people! [CablestoGo via EverythingUSB]