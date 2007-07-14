Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Super 3G to Blast 300Mbps, Making iPhone's EDGE Look Like Horse and Buggy

super-3g-ntt-docomo-experim.jpgNTT DoCoMo is about to make the iPhone's poky EDGE network connectivity look like a horse and buggy, experimenting with a Super 3G wireless network system that could blast data through the air at speeds of 300Mbps. Somebody do the math, but that sounds like it's about a zillion times faster than the poky 80kbps (or fanboy-tastically optimistic 200kbps real-world maximum) of the shit-slow EDGE network. How in the world are these NTT eggheads doing this?

For one thing, the Japanese experimenters are using four multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas at the same time on both the transmission and receiving side. But this is not something people are using to download HD videos to their cellphones today. The company says its development process will probably be complete by 2009. And from the looks of that diagram above, you'll need some serious paraphernalia on the sending and receiving side to use this tech, deskside units that don't exactly look like mobile phones. [Unwired View]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles