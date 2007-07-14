Super 3G to Blast 300Mbps, Making iPhone's EDGE Look Like Horse and Buggy

NTT DoCoMo is about to make the iPhone's poky EDGE network connectivity look like a horse and buggy, experimenting with a Super 3G wireless network system that could blast data through the air at speeds of 300Mbps. Somebody do the math, but that sounds like it's about a zillion times faster than the poky 80kbps (or fanboy-tastically optimistic 200kbps real-world maximum) of the shit-slow EDGE network. How in the world are these NTT eggheads doing this?

For one thing, the Japanese experimenters are using four multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas at the same time on both the transmission and receiving side. But this is not something people are using to download HD videos to their cellphones today. The company says its development process will probably be complete by 2009. And from the looks of that diagram above, you'll need some serious paraphernalia on the sending and receiving side to use this tech, deskside units that don't exactly look like mobile phones. [Unwired View]