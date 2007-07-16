Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Street Smart Police Unit Segway

streetsPicture%201.pngThe Street Smart Police Unit is a third-party repackaged Segway for law enforcement, adding features like saddle bags and lights to the otherwise drab/yuppie/begging for a wedgie mobility devices. Sure, these simple touches might not sound like much, but according to the press release, the Street Smart Police Unit is "taking back the streets."

Apparently the public has been duped into believing that tasers, computers and maybe even lights that blinked were what cops needed to track and stop criminals. While pricing information is not available on the decorator's manufacturer's website, we're guessing that a couple of fanny packs will be a more economical option for our friends in blue when riding around on their Segways. [streetsmartrevolution]

