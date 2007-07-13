Using SimplifyMedia will allow you to add 30 of your friends' iTunes music libraries to your own and access them no matter where they are physically located. Right now the beta software is a free download and only works on PCs and Macs. If you do decide to give SimplifyMedia a whirl, be warned—the software sounds a little sluggish right now and includes one unforgivable pop-up.A user-repulsing "Buy Music" ad appears while the program is open and can't be closed out, though it can be minimized. If you can look around it, SimplifyMedia sounds like it does what it set out to do, even in its beta state. Oh, no Vista. Solly. [Symplify Media via tuaw.com]
Stream iTunes Over the Internet
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.