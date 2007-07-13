Stream iTunes Over the Internet

Using SimplifyMedia will allow you to add 30 of your friends' iTunes music libraries to your own and access them no matter where they are physically located. Right now the beta software is a free download and only works on PCs and Macs. If you do decide to give SimplifyMedia a whirl, be warned—the software sounds a little sluggish right now and includes one unforgivable pop-up.A user-repulsing "Buy Music" ad appears while the program is open and can't be closed out, though it can be minimized. If you can look around it, SimplifyMedia sounds like it does what it set out to do, even in its beta state. Oh, no Vista. Solly. [Symplify Media via tuaw.com]