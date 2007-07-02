STITCH glasses by designer Seungyoub Oh take your favorite moments of eating cookies at Grandma's and combine them with the coolest moments from now-banned cigarette advertising. Yes, dear readers, glasses have fused with doilies.

Featuring customizable removable side panels, you can personalize your bling without fumbling around, dropping your expensive lenses. And while we'd never wear a pair of these conceptual monstrosities, the promise of easy-to-update, one-of-a-kind accessories are very appealing to us in a techworld dominated by stark monochrome.

Design Page [via randomgoodstuff]