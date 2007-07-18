Stewart/Stand Wallet Protects More Than Just Your Money

Woven industrial-grade stainless steel is the material used for this Stewart/Stand-designed wallet, meaning your moolah and credit cards get grade-A protection from rain, sweat - and even identity thieves looking to get their hands on your RFID information.Made from the same finely-woven steel used in petroleum processing and aerospace applications, the wallet is, apparently, as smooth as silk. The fact that it doesn't stretch, rip or stain means that it is virtually indestructible. But it's the RFID protection that is the most interesting facet of this silver-colored billfold.

The steel in the wallet creates a Faraday cage, a shield that blocks out external electrical fields, which means no access for any baddies who are trying to steal your identity - unless they're an old-fashioned fingersmith, in which case you're screwed.

The steel wallet is available in several designs and costs between $80 and $125.

[Stewart/Stand via Wired]