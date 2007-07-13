Steve Strawn Snaps Glass, Mid-Crash

We show you a lot of videos of stuff breaking, and it's all cool but it's all ugly. Well, here's some breaking news that's as pretty as it is shattering. Take a look at these photos by master photog Steve Strawn, who not only knows exactly when to release the shutter, he's probably pretty good with a broom, too. The prize-winning photo above is entitled "Breaking Primaries." After you check out a small sampling of more of his beautiful breakage in the gallery below, be sure to see the rest of his remarkable body of work at his website. How did he do this?

[Splutphoto, via Neatorama]