Stephen Colbert, who's been begging for a free iPhone for months now, finally gets his free iPhone. In his segment on mankind being enslaved by robots and technology, he whips it out and yells at it, not quite being thankful for getting it for free. [Comedy Central - Thanks Kevin!]
Stephen Colbert Gets His Free iPhone
