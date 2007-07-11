Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Starck Veiled Watch Tricks Your Eyes

starck_veiledwatch.jpgIf you like famed designer Philippe Starck, you won't be able to resist his latest creation, the Veiled Watch. Its electroplated crystal looks so much like the band that it's hard to tell where one stops and the other begins. First appearing to be merely a stainless steel bracelet, if you look carefully you can see the watch's hands nestled underneath, teasing you with their minimalist subtlety.

fFOSSILPH5017_2.jpg This gorgeous design is available for men and women, with the women's model built slightly narrower. Each is $247, which seems cheap for such high style.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

