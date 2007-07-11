Starck Veiled Watch Tricks Your Eyes

If you like famed designer Philippe Starck, you won't be able to resist his latest creation, the Veiled Watch. Its electroplated crystal looks so much like the band that it's hard to tell where one stops and the other begins. First appearing to be merely a stainless steel bracelet, if you look carefully you can see the watch's hands nestled underneath, teasing you with their minimalist subtlety.

This gorgeous design is available for men and women, with the women's model built slightly narrower. Each is $247, which seems cheap for such high style.

