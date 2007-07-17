Sprint Unveils Sanyo Katana II and Katana DLX (That's Deluxe, Son!)

Choose your Katana: You can have the deuce, the Katana II, called "affordable" due to its VGA camera and lack of EVDO, and the fact that it's $50 after 2-year contract and a $50 mail-in rebate. Then there's the DLX, "ultra-packed" with 1.3-megapixel cam and 3G features including Sprint TV, Sprint Music and the new Mobile E-Mail. That one costs $130 after contract and $50 mail-in rebate. They come in an assortment of colors and finishes with Zoolandish names like "Midnight Steel" and "Platinum Ice". Jump for some beauty shots and fact sheets.

Sprint Vision Katana II by SANYO Affordable Style The Sprint Vision Katana II by SANYO demonstrates that fashionable wireless phones don't always have to cost a fortune. This stylish and thin camera phone comes in three attractive colors - Cosmic Black, Pink Fascination and Midnight Steel - and sports a bright, luxurious finish. Key features include Bluetooth feature, GPS capability supporting Sprint NavigationSM for turn-by turn driving directions and a VGA camera. Katana II by SANYO supports Sprint Vision, SMS Voice and Text Messaging, and Wireless Backup. PRODUCTIVITY â€¢ Sprint Vision enabled â€¢ VGA camera with dedicated internal and external keys â€¢ Integrated Bluetooth Wireless Technology â€¢ GPS-enabled supporting Sprint Navigation for turn-by-turn driving directions â€¢ Wireless Backup support to easily manage your phone's contacts list in the event that the phone is lost, stolen or damaged â€¢ Power Save Mode to maximize talk time â€¢ Sprint Picture MailSM â€¢ Phone as Modem capable â€¢ Text and SMS Voice Messaging capable â€¢ Voice-activated dialing â€¢ High-quality speakerphone â€¢ Built-in productivity tools including a calendar, scheduler, to-do list, world clock, calculator, stopwatch and alarm clock â€¢ Voice memo for recording up to three minutes worth with a maximum of 300 recordings â€¢ Internal phone book holds up to 300 entries each storing seven numbers for a total of 500 numbers and up to 600 email and 300 Web addresses â€¢ 2.5mm universal jack accommodates most standard headsets ENTERTAINMENT AND PERSONALIZATION â€¢ Three stylish colors with a unique luxurious finish: Cosmic Black, Pink Fascination and Midnight Steel. â€¢ Downloadable screen savers, ring tones, applications and games â€¢ Picture Caller ID â€¢ Customizable favorites menu SPECIFICATIONS â€¢ Dimensions: 3.7" x 1.9" x 0.6" Weight: 3.1 ounces. â€¢ QVGA main LCD: 2.0" (240 x 320 pixels) â€¢ Large TFT external LCD: 1.0" (80 x 80 pixels) â€¢ Standard rechargeable Lithium (LiIon) battery provides up to 3.5 hours continuous talk time