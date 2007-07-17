Sprint Unveils Sanyo Katana II and Katana DLX (That's Deluxe, Son!)

Choose your Katana: You can have the deuce, the Katana II, called "affordable" due to its VGA camera and lack of EVDO, and the fact that it's $50 after 2-year contract and a $50 mail-in rebate. Then there's the DLX, "ultra-packed" with 1.3-megapixel cam and 3G features including Sprint TV, Sprint Music and the new Mobile E-Mail. That one costs $130 after contract and $50 mail-in rebate. They come in an assortment of colors and finishes with Zoolandish names like "Midnight Steel" and "Platinum Ice". Jump for some beauty shots and fact sheets.
Sprint Vision Katana II by SANYO Affordable Style
The Sprint Vision Katana II by SANYO demonstrates that fashionable wireless phones don't always have to cost a fortune. This stylish and thin camera phone comes in three attractive colors - Cosmic Black, Pink Fascination and Midnight Steel - and sports a bright, luxurious finish. Key features include Bluetooth feature, GPS capability supporting Sprint NavigationSM for turn-by turn driving directions and a VGA camera. Katana II by SANYO supports Sprint Vision, SMS Voice and Text Messaging, and Wireless Backup.
PRODUCTIVITY â€¢ Sprint Vision enabled â€¢ VGA camera with dedicated internal and external keys â€¢ Integrated Bluetooth Wireless Technology â€¢ GPS-enabled supporting Sprint Navigation for turn-by-turn driving directions â€¢ Wireless Backup support to easily manage your phone's contacts list in the event that the phone is lost, stolen or damaged â€¢ Power Save Mode to maximize talk time â€¢ Sprint Picture MailSM â€¢ Phone as Modem capable â€¢ Text and SMS Voice Messaging capable â€¢ Voice-activated dialing â€¢ High-quality speakerphone â€¢ Built-in productivity tools including a calendar, scheduler, to-do list, world clock, calculator, stopwatch and alarm clock â€¢ Voice memo for recording up to three minutes worth with a maximum of 300 recordings â€¢ Internal phone book holds up to 300 entries each storing seven numbers for a total of 500 numbers and up to 600 email and 300 Web addresses â€¢ 2.5mm universal jack accommodates most standard headsets
ENTERTAINMENT AND PERSONALIZATION â€¢ Three stylish colors with a unique luxurious finish: Cosmic Black, Pink Fascination and Midnight Steel. â€¢ Downloadable screen savers, ring tones, applications and games â€¢ Picture Caller ID â€¢ Customizable favorites menu
SPECIFICATIONS â€¢ Dimensions: 3.7" x 1.9" x 0.6" Weight: 3.1 ounces. â€¢ QVGA main LCD: 2.0" (240 x 320 pixels) â€¢ Large TFT external LCD: 1.0" (80 x 80 pixels) â€¢ Standard rechargeable Lithium (LiIon) battery provides up to 3.5 hours continuous talk time
Sprint Power Vision Katana DLX by SANYO Ultra-Slim and Ultra-Packed
Sporting a thin clamshell design, three new colors, and a luxurious bright new finish, Katana DLX by SANYO is a music phone that will definitely turn heads. Operating on Sprint's high speed mobile broadband network, Katana DLX by SANYO provides easy access to Sprint exclusive multimedia content, including Sprint Music Store's quick over-the-air song downloads, more than a dozen streaming radio applications and Sprint TV. Additional key features include a 1.3MP camera, stereo Bluetooth wireless technology and a microSDTM card slot supporting microsSDHCTM cards up to 4GB, holding up to 4,000 songs. With three color choices - Platinum Ice, Champagne and Pink Satin - Katana DLX by SANYO is exciting to carry and fun to use.
ENTERTAINMENT/MUSIC â€¢ Sprint Music StoreSM provides over-the-air song downloads in as little as 30 seconds from a selection of more than 1.6 million songs â€¢ Sprint TVSM provides more than 50 channels of live and on-demand video content â€¢ Built-in MP3 player with microSD card slot supporting microSDHC cards up to 4GB or 4,000 songs (128MB card included) â€¢ Sprint Music Manager PC-to-phone transfer application â€¢ Streaming music with access to Sprint Radio, Pandora, SIRIUS, VH1 and MTV â€¢ On Demand news, sports, weather and entertainment content â€¢ 1.3 MP Camera and Video Recorder
PRODUCTIVITY â€¢ Sprint Power Vision Capable â€¢ BluetoothÂ® wireless technology: stereo or mono headset, hands-free car kit, file transfer â€¢ Wireless Backup capable â€¢ GPS-enabled â€¢ Sprint Picture MailSM enables easy sharing of images â€¢ One-touch access to personal E-mail accounts including Windows LiveTM, AOLÂ®/AIM, YahooÂ®, and more â€¢ Voice-activated dialing â€¢ High-quality 16mm speakerphone â€¢ Phone as modem capable â€¢ Voice memo/recorder stores memos in phone's memory or on microSD card
PERSONALIZATION â€¢ Three stylish colors with a unique luxurious finish: Platinum Ice, Champagne, Pink Satin â€¢ Video ringers and screen savers â€¢ Downloadable themes, ringers, applications and games â€¢ Picture Caller ID
SPECIFICATIONS â€¢ Dimensions: 3.7" x 1.9" x 0.6" Weight: 3.5 ounces â€¢ Main Display: 2.0" QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) External Display: 1.0" TFT (80 x 80 pixels) â€¢ Standard rechargeable Lithium (LiIon) battery provides up to 4.0 hours continuous talk time