Sprint Mogul Software Update Gives Sprint Music Store Access

If you've recently upgraded to HTC's Sprint Mogul, the fancy Windows Mobile 6 phone we looked at last month, you should head over to HTC to grab the latest update. Along with adding Sprint Music Store support, which lets you purchase songs over the air off of Sprint's network, you also get the ability to play these songs. Fantastic, eh?

George says the update makes the phone slightly more responsive as well, but that's only one man's take. Make sure you've got enough battery life left in your phone before you update, since it takes up to 25 minutes. Oh, and make sure to back up all your contacts and data as well, just in case. [HTC - Thanks George!]