Sprint Dumps Needy Customers

Did you ever have a boyfriend/girlfriend who seem really cool until they start calling all the time, forcing you to dump them even though they were super hot? No? Well Sprint has, except they call these crazy boyfriends/girlfriends their customers. In a "Dear John" letter for the record books, Sprint dumped their most high-maintenance customers. Here's the letter in full:

"Our records indicate that over the past year, we have received frequent calls from you regarding your billing or other general account information," the letter reads. "While we have worked to resolve your issues and questions to the best of our ability, the number of inquiries you have made to us during this time has led us to determine that we are unable to meet your current wireless needs." "Therefore after careful consideration, the decision has been made to terminate your wireless service agreement effective July 30, 2007."

Or, as many past girlfriends I never actually had said it, "It's not you. It's me." Apparently the decision will save the company money in the long run, but considering how poorly Sprint customer service has treated a few subscribers I know, I'm thinking that lower call volumes would be more attainable if Sprint customer service solved problems the first time around.

So, did any Gizmodo readers get their hearts broken by Sprint?

[cnet]