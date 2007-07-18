Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sprint Adds Social GPS Functionality to 25 Phones

loopt2.jpgIf you liked the social GPS features that Helio offers on both its Drift and Ocean phones—you know, the one that gives you a list of where all your friends are—Sprint's partnering up with loopt to give you something similar. For an extra $2.99, you'll get to add GPS-based social mapping to "more than" 25 Sprint and Nextel phones, which means only already GPS-enabled phones will be able to take advantage of this.

The service actually looks better than Helio's, because it can send alerts to you and others when you happen to be nearby. It makes meeting up at some location a bit easier, and also gives you geotagging for photos taken from your phone as well. Sprint plans to release the service in a couple weeks.

Loopt was originally on Boost Mobile, but honestly, how many people do you know use Boost Mobile? [DigitalTrends]

Image Credit

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles