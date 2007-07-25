Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Spring 2007's Gayest Cars (Not That There's Anything Wrong With That)

Toyota-Yaris-Gay-Wheels.jpg We present Gaywheels.com's survey of which cars are gayest (not that there's anything wrong with that). They base their research on their server logs, quantifying which cars get the most research from their lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual readership. (I feel like the list is more gay than lesbo, however.)

Gaywheels.com Top 10 Most Researched Vehicles -April - June, 2007 1. Toyota Yaris 2. Saab 9-3 (sedan and convertible) 3. Mazda MX-5 4. Volkswagen Jetta 5. VW EOS 6. Dodge Caliber 7. Toyota Camry 8. Audi A3 9. VW Rabbit 10. Infiniti FX

[via Jalopnik]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

