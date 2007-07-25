Spring 2007's Gayest Cars (Not That There's Anything Wrong With That)

We present Gaywheels.com's survey of which cars are gayest (not that there's anything wrong with that). They base their research on their server logs, quantifying which cars get the most research from their lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual readership. (I feel like the list is more gay than lesbo, however.)
Gaywheels.com Top 10 Most Researched Vehicles -April - June, 2007 1. Toyota Yaris 2. Saab 9-3 (sedan and convertible) 3. Mazda MX-5 4. Volkswagen Jetta 5. VW EOS 6. Dodge Caliber 7. Toyota Camry 8. Audi A3 9. VW Rabbit 10. Infiniti FX
[via Jalopnik]