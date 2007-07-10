Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Spider-Man Speaker Pillow

516K8NVFHRL._SS384_.jpgFinally, pillows to match our pajamas. The $17.99 Spider-Man Speaker Pillow is a simple device. Requiring no batteries, a 3.5mm audio jack is all you need to have the sweet lullabies of Tobey Maguire sing you to sleep. Essentially a headphone speaker shoved in polyester and spandex, we're not real excited about the audio potential, but to those who may have forgotten—it's the official pillow of your favorite superhero. Just remember, if you are using the pillow in hopes of developing your own super powers, we'll make fun of you...but silently fear the day when you strike back.

[product via shinyshiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles