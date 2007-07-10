Finally, pillows to match our pajamas. The $17.99 Spider-Man Speaker Pillow is a simple device. Requiring no batteries, a 3.5mm audio jack is all you need to have the sweet lullabies of Tobey Maguire sing you to sleep. Essentially a headphone speaker shoved in polyester and spandex, we're not real excited about the audio potential, but to those who may have forgotten—it's the official pillow of your favorite superhero. Just remember, if you are using the pillow in hopes of developing your own super powers, we'll make fun of you...but silently fear the day when you strike back.

