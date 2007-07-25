This hearing aid-like device called SpeechEasy helps relieve s-s-stuttering by the "Choral effect." This effect, present when stuttering is reduced or eliminated when people s-s-speak or sing in unison with others, is replicated by piping a person's own speech back into their ear with a slight delay and on a slightly modified frequency. This in turn makes their brain think they're s-s-speaking in unison with someone else. It's definitely a great idea, but the SpeechEasy is only available in Europe as of now. [Medsy via Medgadget]
SpeechEasy Helps Relieve Stuttering
