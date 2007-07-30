Space Walk Gallery Makes Us Burn With Envy

The guys over at Fogonazos have compiled a list of the 'Top 10 Best Spacewalks in History' and the images are absolutely stunning. The pictures are so inch perfect we thought they were photo-shopped; amazingly, they are all genuine.

If you've never looked back on your decision to become a full time gaming-bum instead of a spaceman, then the scenes below are sure to cause a tinkling of regret. Still, I'm not jealous in the slightest, getting fat blogging beats the crap out of floating about in a vacuum... oh man! Who am I kidding? Floating about in a vacuum is the dog's bollocks. Salt in the wound; they were all probably royally pissed too. [Fogonazos]