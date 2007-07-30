Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Space Walk Gallery Makes Us Burn With Envy

Post2%3A28%20Spaceman.jpgThe guys over at Fogonazos have compiled a list of the 'Top 10 Best Spacewalks in History' and the images are absolutely stunning. The pictures are so inch perfect we thought they were photo-shopped; amazingly, they are all genuine.

If you've never looked back on your decision to become a full time gaming-bum instead of a spaceman, then the scenes below are sure to cause a tinkling of regret. Still, I'm not jealous in the slightest, getting fat blogging beats the crap out of floating about in a vacuum... oh man! Who am I kidding? Floating about in a vacuum is the dog's bollocks. Salt in the wound; they were all probably royally pissed too. [Fogonazos]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles