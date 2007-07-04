Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Space Navigator Star Locator For Astronomers in a Hurry

Space%20Navigator.jpegGive the Space Navigator your time and location, and it will let you know where over 60 of the brightest stars are, a few dozen constellations, and visible planets. It's even programmed with upcoming astronomical events up until the year 2020, and comes with 20 star charts. That's a lot of information to pack on there, and it doesn't look like it'll be easy to read unless you've brushed up on your Astronomy 101.

Still, if you're interested in space or a novice telescope enthusiast, maybe the Space Navigator would be $70 well spent. Just be ready to lug it around—it's about one square foot in size. Not to mention it requires 3 AAA batteries and 2 LR44 cell batteries, the latter not included. But for an interactive portable map of space, stargazers might make a few concessions.

Product page [TravelSmith via The Uber-Review]

