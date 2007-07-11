For those worried about no Skype support on the iPhone, fear not anymore. Hollywood-based SoonR has created an AJAX application that enables Skype usage on mobile devices. By installing their application on your computer and logging into the SoonR site with thier iPhones, users have a VoIP-capable device that helps cut down on monthly minutes. While not the most convenient way to make VoIP calls (it also uses SkypeOut credits), it's a nice addition until a true Skype iPhone app arrives. And it certainly takes the wind out of T-Mobile's sails, who were hyping their [email protected] service as a counterpunch to iPhone mania.[TMCnet]
SoonR Talk Brings VoIP to the iPhone
