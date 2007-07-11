Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

SoonR Talk Brings VoIP to the iPhone

ajax_home.gifFor those worried about no Skype support on the iPhone, fear not anymore. Hollywood-based SoonR has created an AJAX application that enables Skype usage on mobile devices. By installing their application on your computer and logging into the SoonR site with thier iPhones, users have a VoIP-capable device that helps cut down on monthly minutes. While not the most convenient way to make VoIP calls (it also uses SkypeOut credits), it's a nice addition until a true Skype iPhone app arrives. And it certainly takes the wind out of T-Mobile's sails, who were hyping their [email protected] service as a counterpunch to iPhone mania.[TMCnet]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles