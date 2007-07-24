Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Soonr Lets You Remotely Access Your Desktop from the iPhone

Unlike VNC clients where you actually control the desktop from the iPhone, Soonr is offering a web-based AJAX web app that lets you access parts of your desktop instead. What's better about this approach is that the UI is customized for the iPhone display, so there's little scrolling around to find the thing you want. With Soonr, you can view a bunch of doc types (over 40), including PDF, Word and Excel, but they're re-rendered onto the iPhone by Soonr instead of using the iPhone's default rendering (because it can't). There's Microsoft Outlook integration as well, and even Skype text and voice chat. The voice chat isn't quite free, since it uses the Skype-out dialing to hook your iPhone call into the Skype call, but for international calls it's probably much cheaper than actually dialing the number on your phone. [Soonr]

Download [Soonr]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles