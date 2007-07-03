Sony's New TVs for the Blind. Wait, What?

Sony's new Bravia line, in addition to being chock-full of slick 1080p sets, features access to Audio Description (AD) standard. AD is a system that allows the blind to better follow what's going on onscreen by using a voice to narrate plot points during gaps in dialogue. With most TVs, you need an additional decoder to listen to AD tracks, but now all Sony Bravia TVs will have Integrated Digital Television (IDTV), and provide access to AD without needing a decoder. There are also some nice stats on how the picture looks, but I don't want to be a dick, so you folks with working eyes can investigate that yourselves. â€¢ [Akihabara News]