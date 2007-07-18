Sony's Net-sharing CAM is for YouTube-lovin' Auteurs

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

NSC-GC1_3Q_LCD_Open_540x359.jpgThere are two types of camcorder buyers out there: people who want to make some sort of amazing movie to bring to Sundance and become a superstar, and people who just want to videotape their dog getting owned by a sprinkler and put it on the internet. If you fall in the latter category, you might be interested in Sony's new YouTube-lovin' Net-sharing CAM.

It's a small camcorder that records to Sony's proprietary Memory Stick DUO format, shooting video at either QVGA (320 x 240) at 15 FPS or VGA (640 x 480) at 30 FPS. Not exactly HD, but it's meant to go online, so it doesn't really matter. It has special software with it that'll toss your videos onto YouTube without needing to go to the site at all, which is a nice touch. What's less nice is the price: $200 for a pretty limited device. It's really similar to the RCA Small Wonder, it's just a lot more expensive. But hey, it's a Sony! You should be happy to pay whatever they ask. [Sony via Crave]

