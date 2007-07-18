Sony's Location Free LF-V30 Gets HD and Vaio Branding

It won't stream HD, but Sony's newest LocationFree TV (and Slingbox competitor) will take HD video sources by component cables, down sample them to QVGA, and spit em across your network or the internet to laptops running the Location Free TV clientware. (I believe Sling does higher res on a LAN, and their Pro unit already does HD by component.) Oh, this one gets VAIO branding, too. The question is, who will be the first to do HDMI?