Sony Stick Figure Speakers are Minimalist in Design, Maximized in Price

These desktop speakers from Sony are an interesting approach to computer audio. Fashioned quite accurately after stick figure drawings, the tiny 1W twins have a couple of st-mini connections onboard for desktop and laptop use. They may boast excellent sound reproduction, but Sony is a little too proud of their speakers-on-a-stick, asking for $49.99 at SonyStyle. For that price you can almost buy ten Logitech desktop speakers with twice the wattage. Obviously wattage ratings aren't the only factor to consider when buying speakers, but when you charge five times more than the competition it's worth considering. If you're really dying to have a pair, they can be found elsewhere for a less appalling $19.95. [Sony Stick Figure Speakers via Geek Sugar]