Sony Shows Its Colours (For PSP Slim)

The new PSP, in technical terms, is fugly. The updated colors include the obligatory Piano Black, Ceramic White, Ice Silver, and then...Rose Pink, Lavender Purple and Felicia Blue—notice there's no Fireball Orange or Blood Red. Apparently the new PSP is a kinder, gentler machine with wussy casing that will operate in stark contrast to God of War flaming blade fatalities. Bonus back shot after the jump. It's like my sister put Barbie's clothes on my He-Man. It works for the Nintendo DS, but on the Sony PSP these colors are just troubling. [sony via kotaku]