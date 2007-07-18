The new PSP, in technical terms, is fugly. The updated colors include the obligatory Piano Black, Ceramic White, Ice Silver, and then...Rose Pink, Lavender Purple and Felicia Blue—notice there's no Fireball Orange or Blood Red. Apparently the new PSP is a kinder, gentler machine with wussy casing that will operate in stark contrast to God of War flaming blade fatalities. Bonus back shot after the jump. It's like my sister put Barbie's clothes on my He-Man. It works for the Nintendo DS, but on the Sony PSP these colors are just troubling. [sony via kotaku]
Sony Shows Its Colours (For PSP Slim)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.