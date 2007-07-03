Sony Refuses To Enter +100-Inch HDTV War

It would seem that 100-inch or larger LCD sets are best left to the big boys, and Sony is, at least for now, not included in that particular club. "I think it is unnecessary for many companies to make a 100-inch TV," explains Sony Corp President Ryoji Chubachi. He claims that there currently isn't enough of a demand for such extreme sizes. Considering that Sony buys its panels from Samsung, we're not even sure they could make a 100+ screenie. Guess we'll have to go to Panasonic, Matsushita, Sharp, or even LG instead once we win the lotto. [Japan Today]