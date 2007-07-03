Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Refuses To Enter +100-Inch HDTV War

lg-100inchtv.jpg It would seem that 100-inch or larger LCD sets are best left to the big boys, and Sony is, at least for now, not included in that particular club. "I think it is unnecessary for many companies to make a 100-inch TV," explains Sony Corp President Ryoji Chubachi. He claims that there currently isn't enough of a demand for such extreme sizes. Considering that Sony buys its panels from Samsung, we're not even sure they could make a 100+ screenie. Guess we'll have to go to Panasonic, Matsushita, Sharp, or even LG instead once we win the lotto. [Japan Today]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles