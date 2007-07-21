Just when we thought the PSP couldn't get any uglier, this user installed fading LED lights onto the D-Pad, the face buttons, the shoulder buttons and even the UMD tray. All this needs is a slutty bikini model, some 10-inch subs, and some flame stickers and this would be right at home going 95 in a 25, running over old ladies. [Acid Mods via Kotaku]
Sony PSP, Rice Rocket-Style
