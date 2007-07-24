Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony PSP God of War Mod Looks Bloodthirstily Fantastic

godofwarpsp.jpg Really enjoy God of War? Then Gizmodo Buddy Ramon, who created the ultimate DS Lite Zelda mod and the ultimate Legend of Zelda Wii mod, has something for you. It's the, dare we say it, ultimate PSP God of War Mod (Mod of War).

There are red LEDs, golden chains (the game is Chains of Olympus), and a blood red and gold finish that adorns both the front and back. A lot of this stuff is hand sculpted as well. He's even throwing in a display case that looks like an old battle chest. The best part is that proceeds go to the Child's Play charity, which is Penny Arcade's charity to help out sick kids. What better way to play the upcoming God of War game than on this thing? [eBay - Thanks Ramon!]

Gallery [Gizmodo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles