Sony PS2/PSP Patent, Portable Gaming Less on Portable, More on Gaming

A Sony patent has just been unearthed for a device that combines the PSP with a Dual Shock PS2 controller, allowing for better, more comfortable control when playing the PSP. The connection could be wired or wireless, the PSP could be tilted for viewing angle and an external processing unit could even add additional functionality. Obviously the idea is no longer coming to fruition since Sony has moved on in the product line, but the same thing could be done with a PSP Slim and SIXAXIS. Hit the jump for the abstract.

A control docking unit configured to accept a portable processing unit and provide alternate control operation of the portable processing unit. The control docking unit can be configured to position a display on the portable processing unit to facilitate use of one or more controls provided on the control docking unit. The control docking unit can position the display of the portable processing unit in a fixed or variable position. The controls from the docking unit can be coupled to the portable processing unit using an electrical, mechanical, or electromechanical interface. The electrical interface can be a wired or wireless communication link. The controls on the control docking unit can be configured to be substantially in the same configuration as a control unit for a similar fixed device. The portable processing unit can be configured to provide additional functions, features, or enhanced operation when coupled to the control docking unit.

If they released such an add-on, Sony could have a separate PSP SKU with a screen that fills the entire face, removing all controls. And that, my friends, would be wicked. [patent via kotaku]