Sony on the Move with World's First HD Walkman for Pros

sony_GV-HD700E-thumb.jpgThe GV-HD700E, Sony's first foray into on-the-move HD video editing is coming out in Europe this Fall. Chockablock with pro features, it boasts a seven-inch widescreen LCD and has just three buttons for 14 functions (which include search, index mark and playback zoom). On top of that, the GV-HD700E can play back HDV as well as short-play and long-play miniDV tapes. You might want to see some more stats while you're here.Available in Europe from September 2007,

- Format: HDV / DV SP / DV LP - LCD panel: 7.0 inch (16:9 widescreen) - Panel resolution: 1,152K dots 800(H) x 480(V) x 3RGB - All-scan function - User-assignable LCD setup profiles: 6 (settings for Brightness, Colour Level, Contrast, Sharpness, Colour, Phase) Inputs: - i.LINK (HDV/DV) - Video (RCA x1) - Audio (RCA x2) - S-Video Outputs: - HDMI - i.LINK (HDV/DV) - Component HD/SD (Special D) - Video/Audio/S Video (AV Multi-connector) - USB - Memory Stick Slot - Headphone jack - Stereo speaker - Battery: InfoLITHIUM L / M series - DC power in

The GV-HD700E runs on both InfoLITHIUM L and M batteries and I'm sorry, but I can't give you a price right now. {New Launches]

