Sony Introduces a Pair o' Docks for iPod

Now that Sony has stopped trying to oust the iPod from the Walkman's former throne, the company is free to make cool products for the iPod, such as the two new docks unveiled today. The clock/radio ICF-C1iP (in black or white) and the boombox ZS-S2iP, which like Samsung's new iPod dock has an integrated CD player, will show up in August and sell for $100 each. We'll get a firsthand listen to them tonight at Sony's holiday show, so stay tuned. [Sony]