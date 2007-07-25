After playing a little too much Viva PiÃ±ata, somebody at Sony decided to start mashing together random, seemingly incompatible product lines. The resulting mutation was the Hana, a standing lamp that also includes an MP3 player and full-length speakers. I guess they're targeting the "music lover who hates to listen in the dark and is too lazy to use more than one device at a time" market? No word on pricing, availability or Sony's plans to conquer the lucrative lamp market yet. [Sony Hana Lamp via plasticbamboo]
Sony Hana, Lamp + MP3 Player = What?
