Sony Hana, Lamp + MP3 Player = What?

After playing a little too much Viva PiÃ±ata, somebody at Sony decided to start mashing together random, seemingly incompatible product lines. The resulting mutation was the Hana, a standing lamp that also includes an MP3 player and full-length speakers. I guess they're targeting the "music lover who hates to listen in the dark and is too lazy to use more than one device at a time" market? No word on pricing, availability or Sony's plans to conquer the lucrative lamp market yet. [Sony Hana Lamp via plasticbamboo]