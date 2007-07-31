Sony Gives Japanese Porn a Hand

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bluron.jpgBlu-ray's comparisons with Betamax have proven unfounded, at least in the case of pornography. Because Sony is not only allowing pornography on Blu-ray, but they have begun offering resources and technical support to Japan's adult film industry. The pornography industry in Japan is complicated, including restrictions on manufacturing pornographic discs that are outside of Sony's control. To get around this, Sony has sold a Taiwanese company the necessary equipment to copy thousands of DVDs at once in collaboration with Japanese studios.

Plus, during Japan's recent Adult Treasure Expo 2007, adult filmmakers said Sony had begun offering technical support—which was later confirmed by Sony PR, which stated that Sony would offer support to any filmmaker working on the format, no matter the industry they were part of.

At last, we will have our tentacle rape in full HD resolution. [pcworld]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
