Sony. Experience More. Tuesday Winners!

Good times for Sony, it seems. We had half as many haters and fanboys! I guess true haters wouldn't want to head down to a very Sony night out anyhoo.

Winners for Tuesday are... Leon Y, Ben Evans, sonymehard, Jimmy (dude, your Monday entry was lame. But Tuesday? Woah, THAT was narky!), David Banham, Feral, MJS, Jeremy S, Harry, bbq, Musky, scott D, lawson, talk2sk, Jimbo, Jaz, Johnny, PL, DoneSold, and Paul. Snaps all round.

Wednesday's task is a little more creative. Coming v v soon.

[All the details on the Sony. Experience More. VIP night passes]