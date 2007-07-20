Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony. Experience More news - rated R 18+

Bad news in from Sony, we're sorry to say. They forgot to mention that the event will be for 18 years old and over, as alcohol is being served.

Really sorry about this, and we're not sure if any of the winners so far have been amongst our younger readers. As mentioned earlier, Anna King will be getting in touch and we'll also need you to let us know if you're too young to make the cut. If so, we'll still pass your details on to Sony and they'll try to do something nice for you. And we'll help to make sure that they do. -Seamus Byrne

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles