Close calls on the first day's efforts, but there can be only 20. Congrats to...

Vincent, Simon, PB, Blake, Steve, Si, CoRDS, Jared, Beau, Peter Hanson, Ben Laidlow, Aron, Harpo_74, Y W, Mr. Crash, Drvec, d-_-b, William, Niles, and Cameron Gribble. We'll be in touch with you all soon to grab details for the door list.

Another shot at 20 double passes to Sony's showcase event next Friday night very shortly.