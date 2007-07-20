Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson P1 Smartphone Reviewed (Verdict: Worthy Successor to the P990)

sep1.jpgWe've been eyeballing the Sony Ericsson P1 smartphone for a while now, but the reviews are finally in. The verdict? It's pretty good. Besides being smaller than its P990 predecessor, it has the hybrid QWERTY keyboard (which is actually comfortable to use), a pretty decent 3-megapixel camera and a bunch of extras best fit for a spec sheet list than a review.Even though the P1 isn't fantastic, with points knocked off for so-so reception and mediocre battery life, it has good outgoing sound, high volume and quite a sexy design. The whole package together was good enough to earn an 8.5 from phoneArena, which leads us to say that prospective buyers who are familiar with the Sony Ericsson smartphone line will love it, but previous users of Windows Mobile or Palm OS will have some getting used to. [PhoneArena]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles