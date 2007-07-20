Sony Ericsson P1 Smartphone Reviewed (Verdict: Worthy Successor to the P990)

We've been eyeballing the Sony Ericsson P1 smartphone for a while now, but the reviews are finally in. The verdict? It's pretty good. Besides being smaller than its P990 predecessor, it has the hybrid QWERTY keyboard (which is actually comfortable to use), a pretty decent 3-megapixel camera and a bunch of extras best fit for a spec sheet list than a review.Even though the P1 isn't fantastic, with points knocked off for so-so reception and mediocre battery life, it has good outgoing sound, high volume and quite a sexy design. The whole package together was good enough to earn an 8.5 from phoneArena, which leads us to say that prospective buyers who are familiar with the Sony Ericsson smartphone line will love it, but previous users of Windows Mobile or Palm OS will have some getting used to. [PhoneArena]