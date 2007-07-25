Sony's stealing a bit of Denon's release thunder today with its Elevated Standard line of home theater receivers. Not only does it have Wi-Fi, like the Denon, there's the PlayStation 3/PSP/Sony Bravia Xross Media Bar onscreen interface, six HDMI 1.3 inputs, Faroudja DCDi Cinema 1080p upscaling via HDMI, Sirius and XM satellite ready, Deep Color support, a 100-watt amp, and a Bluetooth receiver for streaming music from Sony Ericsson phones. The High end Denon has a better Silicon Optics Realta video processor, but its also almost 3x as much cheddar. There will be three models available. STR-DA5300ES for $1700 in September, STR-DA4300ES for $1300 in October, and STR-DA3300ES for $1000 in August. [Sony]
Sony Elevated Standard Home Theater Receivers Have Wi-Fi, Faroudja Upscaling Technology
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.