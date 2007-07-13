Sony Bottle Mystery Solved

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony_Bottle2.jpgTwo nights ago, I enlisted your help in determining the contents of a mystery bottle sent to me by the Sony VAIO team. There were plenty of good guesses—Apple juice, Soylent Green, blanc de noir, and of course, the blood of PS3 engineers. Well, I'm not going to say you're all wrong, but some of you are not right. You want answers? You want the truth? Jump (yes, jump) and watch me unlock the secret of the Sony mystery bottle in living video. So there you have it. Mystery solved. And, as a bonus, you now know what my kitchen looks like. Thanks for being there.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

