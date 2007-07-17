Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Announces Digital TV for PSP

medium_onesegpspfull1.jpgIn an announcement that teases the US for our lack of our 1seg terrestrial digital broadcast, Japanese buyers of the new PSP will be able to receive DVB on their PSP. The PSP-S310 is a digital television receiver add-on for the new PSP that will run $58 and snap on the top of the unit much like their portable EyeToy. It interfaces via USB and will require a Memory Stick to function, despite a lack of DVR. Bonus pic...medium_836128399_e515dd56a7_o.jpg

The S310's release is set to coincide with the new PSP's launch on September 20th. I for one would love to watch TV on my PSP without the need for WiFi and the entire LocationFree setup. Too bad the US is stuck in the Stone Age, projecting moving shadows on rocks through the use of fire. [kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles