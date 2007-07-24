Sony Announces Colourful VAIO Laptops

Following hot on the heels of Dell's colourful laptops announcement is Sony's unveiling of the VAIO CR series, with five sassy hues to choose from: blazing red, indigo blue, pure white, luxury pink and aroma black. (I get all of the colours except for that last one - anyone?)

The new VAIO CR series offers special styling features such as smooth rounded borders and flashy lighting effects to make you stand out from the crowd. This notebook is a design first; drawing on the latest in notebook technology to create a multiple layered coating that is not only a fashion must-have, but robust enough to protect the keyboard and LCD screen inside.

Specs for the entry-level model ($1999) include an Intel Core 2 Duo Processor T7100 (1.8GHz), 1GB RAM, 100GB HDD, Windows Vista Home Premium, 14.1-inch Wide Clear Bright LCD display and 1.3-megapixel webcam.

Available early August (red, pink and blue) and mid-August (black and white).