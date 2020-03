Solid Alliance, so beloved by fans of japanese kitsch, has gone in another direction with its latest USB key. Totally stripped down - I mean totally - the Hadaka's only flourish is a little pink light that zings up when plugged into your computer's USB.

Weighing just 4 grams, the Hadaka is Vista Ready Boost-compatible, and comes in 1GB and 2GB sizes.

