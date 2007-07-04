Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Solar-Powered Floatron Cleans Your Pool and Cuts Down on Chemicals

Floatron.jpgThe Floatron is a pool-cleaning device that claims to be greener than the rest, according to its manufacturers. Not only does the $270 gadget radically reduce your chlorine use, but its manufacturers also claim that it purifies your pool water to EPA drinking water standards. Here's how...

When the 12-inch gizmo is floating in the pool, its photovoltaic panel converts the sunlight into a harmless, low-power electricity current. The current then energizes a specially alloyed mineral electrode, causing the release of mineral ions into the water. This ionized water controls the growth of micro-organisms naturally and efficiently, it says.One Floatron is powerful enough to clean a 40,000-gallon pool. And on top of that, your kids can use it as the most expensive Frisbee ever made—although I am waiting for one of you to send me a link to a bling-studded disc commissioned long ago by P. Diddy to play Fetch with La Lopez.

Solar Pool Cleaner [Go Sun Solutions]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles