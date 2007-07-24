Solar Wind Pavilion, Gathering Place of Energy

The Solar Wind Pavilion is a design proposal for California State University to provide an ecofriendly space for students and faculty to gather. The design begins with a 150-foot wind generator that leads down to a roof featuring concentric rings of solar paneling. This rippling form represents the actual energy flowing toward the campus from this 300-person gathering place. Our only complaint? The fogging nozzles used in lieu of A/C may be good for the environment, but they'll wreak havoc on our laptop.

[design via treehugger]